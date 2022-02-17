Kanye West documentary filmmakers reveal why they did not 'open the edit room' for the rapper

Kanye West's new documentary on his life from being an artist to a businessman and eventually a humongous brand plays out on Netflix. But even this documentary faced some backlash from Ye as in classic Kanye fashion, the Donda rapper posted on Instagram which has now been deleted from his account and demanded the final say on the documentary which he felt might tarnish his image.

In the post, Kanye wrote, "I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix," he then added, "Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance." The filmmakers Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah informed ET why Kanye's post was not entirely the whole story. Chike disclosed, "Our company is called Creative Control, so that tells you a lot right then and there,"

The filmmaker then continued and said, "Input is always welcome. We'll use that input and take the best from it as it aligns with the film and objective goal of the film we're trying to make. But as far as Creative Control, Coodie can speak more to his conversations he's had in person with Kanye about that." Coodie then shared his side of the story and admitted that Kanye's post had "disappointed" him but remarked that he "understood that that's Kanye."

However, Coodie went on to add, "I said to myself, 'Trust God.' God led you up to this point. You got to continue to trust God and that was it," he then also said, "And I know God's gonna work it out because this film is very important for everybody who has a dream, for everybody after us."

