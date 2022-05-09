Kanye West drops Life of the Party music video featuring throwback photos with his late mom on Mother's Day

Kanye West dropped a new music video for his song Life of the Party that the rapper released on Mother's Day. In the music video, Kanye has added several throwback photos of himself from his childhood and it also features his late mom Donda West. The music video seemed to be Kanye's way of honouring his late mother on Mother's Day. The video also showcases young Kanye rapping the verses in the video.

It was earlier also reported that a television commercial for Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, featuring the Life of the Party visual, was set to debut at the same time as the new video, according to a press release as per Billboard. It was reported in the press release that photos from Ye’s childhood have been updated to inlay pieces from the forthcoming Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga creative exploration.

Check out the new music video here:

Life of the Party was included on West's Donda deluxe edition and features a verse from Andre 3000. The video showcases Kanye's life from birth, to his childhood, to momentous milestones like birthdays and graduation. Photos with his mother, who was an English professor at Chicago State University, can also be seen in the two-minute clip.

The appeal of the music video is that the slideshow of Kanye portraits have been edited to look like the younger West is rapping along to the lyrics of the song. Towards the end of the clip, Kanye's mom can be heard laughing as she encourages her son, "Get on down, Kanye!"

