Kanye West explains why he bought a house next to ex Kim Kardashian: Nothing's gonna keep me from my children

Kanye West, 44, is clearing the air about why he bought a house across the street from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, 41. "My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule." That's why I got the house," Kanye explained in an interview to Hollywood Unlocked.

The "Famous" rapper went on to explain how his own childhood move to Chicago influenced his decision to stay as close to his children as possible. “You see when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to [me]. I’m going to stay down in Atlanta. Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that’s gonna keep me from my children. And that’s what I want everybody to know,” he added as per PEOPLE. “Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t finna gaslight me.”

For those unversed, Kanye, who has four children with Kim, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, reportedly bought a USD 4.5 million house across the street from his estranged wife as they continue to navigate divorce proceedings, according to PEOPLE. The rapper purchased the 3651 square-foot, 5-bedroom home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, just two months after listing his USD 3.7 million, 4,200 square-foot former bachelor pad in the same gated community.

After nearly seven years of marriage, the SKIMS founder, who has been dating Pete Davidson for over two months, filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

