Kanye West explains why Kudi Cudi won't be on Donda 2 album and it has a Pete Davidson connection

Kanye West dissed rapper Kid Cudi in his new post on Instagram as he announced that they won't be working together on his upcoming Donda 2 album. Ye shared a note on his Instagram account where he stated he won't be collaborating with Cudi since the rapper is friends with "you know who" while hinting at Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson.

In his now deleted post, Kanye wrote, "Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you-know-who. We all speak in Billie language now." In the same post, West also seemed to take a potshot at Billie Eilish, whom he recently called out and threatened to pull of out of Coachella, asking her to apologise for a comment he interpreted as a jab at Travis Scott relating to his Astroworld tragedy.

Like Billie who promptly responded to Kanye, Kid Cudi was also quick to reply to West's latest post and said, "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f*****g dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother."

Cudi is known to be a good friend to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson who is currently dating Kim Kardashian. Following West's recent Instagram post where he "begged" for Kim and his kids to become a family again, it seems the rapper has also called out Kardashian and Davidson in his new rap song. The song lyrics also talk about his claim of being not invited to his daughter Chicago's birthday bash.

