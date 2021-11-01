Kanye West faces BACKLASH for inviting Marilyn Manson at Sunday Service along with Justin Bieber

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 09:03 AM IST  |  492
   
Kanye West Sunday Service
Kanye West invites Marilyn Manson, Justin Bieber to Sunday Service.
Advertisement

Kanye West, (legally Ye West) courted controversy once again after he invited Marilyn Manson for his Sunday Service live stream event. The rapper was also joined by Justin Bieber for the same. Although it was the sight of Manson, who is currently facing sexual assault allegations from multiple women that drove fans mad as they criticised West. 

This is not the first time that Kanye has faced backlash for inviting Manson to one of his events. Previously, the rapper also called Marilyn at the listening party for his new album Donda at Soldier Field in Chicago in August. In fact, Manson also received co-writing credits on Kanye's album for the songs Jail and Jail Pt. 2.

As for West's recent Sunday Service event, Justin Bieber was also seen attending and performing at the same along with Roddy Ricch. At one point, the Sunday Service also saw Justin, Kanye and Marilyn huddling together during a prayer circle. West had previously taken to Instagram to inform his fans about the Sunday Service returning for its first concert in over 18 months. Netizens took to social media to slam West for once again showing his support for Manson. 

Check out tweets about the Sunday Service here:

Previously, when Kanye invited Manson for his Donda listening event, Marilyn's former partner, Evan Rachel Wood seemingly reacted to the same as she took to social media and wrote, "For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up."

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter,Getty Images


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All