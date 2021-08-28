Kanye West faces controversy after inviting DaBaby & Marilyn Manson to Donda’s third listening event

Trigger Warning

Rapper Kanye West held his 3rd listening event for Donda and has been covered in a pool of controversies ever since, due to his decision of appearing at the event with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. DaBaby has faced backlashes due to his anti-LGBTQ remarks and Marilyn Manson is facing lawsuits filed by different women accusing him of sexual assault.

The first song played at the event was ‘Jail’ which previously had a verse by Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z. However, during the third listening party, West’s song featured a verse from DaBaby instead of Jay-Z, which fans didn’t seem to have taken well. DaBaby, West, along with Manson stood at the porch of a reconstructed home while the song played on. Social media fans had strong opinions about the stage, and also about Kanye’s decision to invite the two of them.

West’s stage comprised a replica of his childhood home, where the porch was also built. Guest stars including Travis Scott, DaBaby, Marilyn Manson, Shenseea, Westside Gunn, Don Toliver, among others were at the porch as well.

The audience was later focused on Kanye and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who appeared in a wedding gown, and the two of them were set on fire while the final song played on. According to Vulture, West and Kardashian also seemed to be holding hands while getting out of the venue when the listening party was over.

The event was live-streamed by Apple Music and took place in Chicago. Meanwhile, according to recent news, the rapper is also working towards changing his legal name from Kanye West to 'Ye'.

Sexual assault and homophobia are important issues. If you or anyone you know are facing the same, please get in touch with experts in and around your area.

ALSO READ: Kanye West deletes all Instagram posts except THIS photo with a connection to his Donda album