Kanye West filed response to Kim Kardashian’s divorce proposal; asks for joint custody of their four children

Kanye West has asked for joint custody of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm as he filed a response for divorce with Kim Kardashian. Take a look.

Kanye West, just like Kim Kardashian has asked for joint custody of their children. The couple has 4 kids together, namely North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. According to a report by TMZ, the rapper filed a response to Kim’s divorce proposal. The reality TV star initially filed for divorce in the month of February. At that time, neither of them listed a date of separation in any legal documents. The stars are likely to arrange a date and have it approved by the court in the coming weeks.

According to what a source told E! News, when news of the couple’s divorce started circulating, Kanye’s presidential run was the ‘final straw’ and that the pair had been interacting with one another “for the sake of the kids but have been living separately.” Kim’s mother Kris Jenner also responded to their divorce proceedings saying that she wanted them both to be happy. Kris opened up about the same on Kyle & Jackie O Show, saying, “The good thing about our family is we’re there for each other and we’re supportive and we love each other very, very much.”

Kim recently entered the billionaires club, according to a report by Forbes. The star’s worth has gone up from $780 million in October to the $1 billion due to her KKW Beauty and Skims lines. The star has been actively sharing her life on social media, showing her fans what she’s up to since the split. Kim has also shared that she uses the extra space she has in the mansion she shared with Kanye, for her business related work.

