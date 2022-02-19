Kanye West files legal documents opposing ex Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single

Kanye West opposed Kim Kardashian's plea to be deemed single, seeking to postpone the move until other problems in their divorce were resolved. According to court records acquired by Us Weekly on Friday, February 18, West, 44, answered to Kardashian's petition by expressing worries over their unresolved custody and property agreements.

As per US Weekly, in the documents, a lawyer for Ye states that "Kim's motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment. Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set." West is also seeking a third requirement, arguing that the "right of reimbursement" should be preserved in the event that either the KKW Beauty owner or the musician dies before a final property judgment is rendered.

However, Kardashian, according to West's lawyer, has rejected the terms ahead of the couple's forthcoming March hearing. After almost seven years of marriage, the Skims founder filed for divorce in February 2021. Kardashian requested the court in her first papers to enforce the prenup that the couple signed before their May 2014 wedding. Interestingly, West claimed that he never got divorce papers when the beauty mogul moved on with Pete Davidson later that year.

Meanwhile, Ye, on the other hand, has been loud about his desire to reconnect with Kim, publicly encouraging her to "run right back" to him and reportedly giving the actress a truckload of flowers on Valentine's Day. Kanye's recent court petition comes in the midst of his social media spat with Kim's new lover, Pete Davidson. The Monster rapper seems to have reached a tipping point lately when he stated in a since-deleted post that his conduct toward his ex had been 'harassing,' vowing to 'take accountability.'

