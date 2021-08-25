Kanye West files a petition to legally change his name to THIS over 'personal reasons'

Kanye West has reportedly filed court documents to legally change his name and fans won't be surprised what he wants it to be. The rapper wants to officially change it to 'Ye' which also happens to be his name on his social media handles. As per Variety, West has stated the name change is for "personal reasons" in his petition.

For Kanye to become 'Ye', the rapper will need a California judge to sign off in order to make it official. Kanye's full name as per legal documents has been Kanye Omari West. Of course, fans of the singer will know, this isn't the first time that West has tried to change his name.

Previously, the rapper had expressed his intention to call himself Ye after he posted on Twitter about the same in 2018 and wrote, "the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE." The rapper is known as 'Ye' on both Twitter and Instagram handles. Not just that, Ye has also been the name of his 2018 album during the promotion of which, he mentioned what it truly means.

While talking about naming his album Ye, West had told TMZ, "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means "you.'"

As for his decision to change his name at the moment, West's legal petition comes amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The couple called it quits after six years of marriage and filed for divorce in February this year. Kanye's name change news also comes amid his plans for a third album listening event ahead of his tenth studio album, Donda's release.

