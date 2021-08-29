Kanye West finally RELEASES 10th studio album Donda on streaming platforms

Kanye West has finally released his long-awaited 10th studio album Donda on streaming platforms, for which he held three listening parties, and in one of them had estranged wife Kim Kardashian dress up as a bride for a dramatic act on stage. In his new album, the rapper features many guest stars including Jay-Z, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott.

West’s 10th studio album was one of his most anticipated projects due to its scheduling, and rescheduling of the final release date. The album was supposed to release a year ago, however, amid tracklist amends and other technical aspects, the album witnessed a delay of more than a year, but West’s fans can now rejoice as the rapper has finally released the album on streaming services. The first listening party for the album was held in late July at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. While fans expected the album to be released after that, West had reportedly moved inside the stadium to make some important changes in the songs.

The second listening party was held at the same venue, and the third was held recently in Chicago. The album has been named after West’s mother Donda West who passed away following complications from certain surgeries.

The star-studded features also include Fivio Foreign, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Young Thug, Vory, Kaycyy, 070 Shake, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Lil Yachty, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Pusha-T, Conway the Machine, Jay Electronica, Sheek Louch, Jadakiss, Styles P., Larry Hoover, Jr., Don Toliver, Lil Baby, Rooga, Pop Smoke, Francis, and the Lights and Sunday Service Choir.

