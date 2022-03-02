Kanye West fires another lawyer ahead of big divorce hearing with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has allegedly dismissed his fourth divorce counsel, Chris Melcher, ahead of his Wednesday court appearance against estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Christopher Charles Melcher, 44, confirmed to US Weekly that he no longer represents the "Stronger" rapper.

The news was made public on Tuesday, March 1, just one day before West's next court appearance. Interestingly, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage, previously said that her spouse has changed legal counsel many times in the year after their separation was revealed. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kim wrote on Instagram last month, amid a spate of since-deleted Kanye West's instagram postings on everything from their parenting disagreements to his disdain for Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

However, a hearing in West and Kardashian's continuing divorce case has been planned for Wednesday, during which a judge is likely to rule on the reality star's demand to be deemed legally single. According to TMZ, although Kardashian is anticipated to phone in or video chat for the hearing, her rapper ex is "highly unlikely" to appear in person.

According to reports, West is still unsure if he wants to resolve things quietly or battle the estranged wife, who is dating Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, Kardashian and West filed for divorce in February 2021. They have four children: North, who is eight, Saint, who is six, Chicago, who is four, and Psalm, who is two.

