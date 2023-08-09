Kanye West flashes a bright smile, holds Bianca Censori close during outing in Rome

Kanye West could not keep his hands to himself as he headed out in Italy with his wife, Bianca Censori. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year after Ye’s split from Kim Kardashian. Recently, the Gold Digger star made his first performance since his anti-Semitic row when he joined Travis Scott on the stage. After coming back from his performance, Kanye was seen enjoying and traveling with his wife, who was wearing a revealing outfit for the event.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s outing in Rome

According to the Daily mail, West and his wife were seen walking hand in hand in Italy. They were also seen kissing and getting close with each other in Italy. In the photos reported, Ye was clicked flashing a million-dollar smile while speaking with Censori. Other photos featured Kanye holding Bianca close and indulging in PDA on the streets of Rome.

Speaking of Bianca, she was all eyes as she stepped out in a stunning white bodysuit featuring a plunging, sheer panel across her bust. She paired the plunging bodysuit with incredibly see through leggings and bright white heels. Censori’s hair was all tied up in a sheer nude head wrap. She also accessorized the outfit with a simple pair of rings on both hands. Whereas, Kanye West was spotted wearing his go-to black jacket and pants, but he wasn't wearing any shoes which was quite weird to everyone.

Kanye West attends Travis Scott's concert

Kanye West performed with Travis Scott at his Utopia concert on Monday in Rome, marking the rapper's first performance since his controversial anti-Semitic comments surfaced. "Ye is the only person in the world who has stood by me in every step of the way through thick and thin," Scott said to the crowd.

Meanwhile, Kanye had previously been married to Kim Kardashian, and Travis had been in a long-term relationship with her sister, Kylie Jenner. Kim and Kanye share four children together, while Travis and Kylie are parents to two kids. It appears that the rapper and Travis Scott remained close even after their splits with Kim and Kylie.

