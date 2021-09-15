Kanye West follows Kim Kardashian again after KUWTK star’s cryptic MET Gala appearance

Fans were recently left confused when Kanye West unfollowed his estranged wife and co-parent of their 3 kids on Instagram a few days ago. Especially keeping in mind how cordial and supportive the couple has been with each other. But now, looks like things have changed as Kanye West recently followed back the social media mogul on IG. Kanye previously had unfollowed all of the Kardashians – including Kim‘s sisters – on Twitter. He did still follow Kim on Instagram at that time.

Kanye now follows Kim Kardashian again as his follower list grew from 11 to now 18. He also refollowed Solange Knowles. This change comes after Kim’s recent appearance at MET Gala 2021, for which she took a page out of Kanye’s style file and went for a head to toe (literally) all-black look by Balenciaga.

Kim was seen posing alongside a person dressed in a similar all-black getup with face covering and fans wondered if it was Kanye West. After fans spotted Kim alongside a mystery man at the event, speculations arose if Kanye West had in fact made a surprise appearance. Although with the current status of Kim and Kanye's relationship, it seemed unlikely that the duo would make a red carpet appearance together and well, it was later revealed that the person who was being mistaken as West was in fact designer Demna Gvasalia, who is the creative director of Balenciaga as per E! News.

