Kanye West FOLLOWS Pete Davidson’s new Instagram account days after online attacks

Kanye West will be keeping tabs on Davidson. The Yeezy fashion designer not only followed Pete Davidson's new Instagram account, but also uploaded a screenshot of the "Saturday Night Live" comic's account with the word "FOLLOWED" on Wednesday night. However, West quickly removed the screenshot, like he does with most of his postings.

Davidson, predictably, did not follow back the singer but instead followed just his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, and actor Sebastian Stan. The "King of Staten Island" actor, 28, chose an unusual moment to return to social media, as the "Flashing Lights" rapper, 44, has been threatening and criticising him on the platform because of his connection with the Skims founder, 41. Davidson hasn't been on Instagram since he left in the summer of 2018 due to mental health issues.

Earlier this week, West revealed images of text exchanges in which his estranged wife Kardashian warned him that he is creating a "dangerous and scary environment" for Davidson. “Someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault,” Kardashian wrote, with West telling his followers: “Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete. I’m going to handle the situation myself.” Among his insults, Kanye – who referred to Pete as “Skete” in his barrage of posts on the social media app – called the ‘King of Staten Island’ star a “d******”, as per Page Six.

Interestingly, after being criticised by fans on social media, West deleted all of his prior posts before creating a new one, which read: “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time.”

