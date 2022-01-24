Kanye West gets into an argument with paparazzi, says he wants a 'percentage' of money they’re making off him

Kanye West feels the paparazzi should split profits from photo shoots with the artists being shot. The rapper expressed his thoughts when he was captured on tape chatting to some paparazzi when he landed at Miami International Airport over the weekend.

“Right now y’all get to shoot us without having to pay,” he told the photographers as per TMZ. “Imma change that. I’m not saying it in a negative way. It’s just like, right now, it’s just really one-sided." He added: “We all gotta make money together … It can’t be a one-sided thing. That’s why it feels vulture-like. I’m gonna make sure we get our rights. We’re very important. We’re real people, also.” Unlike some interactions between Kanye and the paps, the Donda rapper mostly maintained his cool throughout the talk as he spelled out his plan. "My image is a part of something I should get paid on," Kanye continued. “We all gotta make money together. It's more people in the world, it's more money in the world."

However, Kanye has had several run-ins with the paparazzi throughout the years. Following a confrontation with a photographer in 2013, he was charged with violence and attempted grand theft.

The rapper lashed out at a photographer after being seen pounding his head on a street sign, according to video footage that leaked online. Meanwhile, West was sued two years earlier by a photojournalist who claimed the rapper attacked him in New York in 2008. Interestingly, West was also designated as a suspect in the Los Angeles Police Department's investigation into a recent battery incident earlier this month, as per TMZ.

