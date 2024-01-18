Kanye West Gets Brand New Expensive Dentures In Place Of His Teeth; SEE Here

In a jaw-dropping move, Kanye West recently revealed a stunning transformation, trading his natural teeth for custom-made titanium dentures worth a staggering $850,000. Drawing inspiration from the iconic James Bond villain Jaws, West showcased his new metallic grin on Instagram. The dentures, designed by renowned dentists Dr. Thomas Connelly and Naoki Hayashi, have sparked a mix of awe and speculation. Let’s dive into the details of this extravagant dental makeover that’s making headlines.

Kanye’s bond-inspired smile

Kanye West, the boundary rapper, surprised the world with a bold choice—replacing his natural teeth with custom titanium dentures. Drawing parallels with the infamous James Bond character Jaws, West flaunted his unique smile on Instagram, capturing attention and raising eyebrows.

Reportedly costing more than diamonds, West’s metallic dentures come with an eye-watering price tag of $850,000. Crafted by the self-proclaimed Father of Diamond Dentistry, Dr. Thomas Connelly, and master dental technician Naoki Hayashi, these dentures are not just an accessory but a work of art.

While rumors circulated that West had his natural teeth entirely removed for this during makeover, Dr. Connelly clarified that the rapper maintains a full set of teeth. Denying the removal claims, he emphasized West’s commitment to dental artistry, creating a fusion of vision and science that resulted in an epic new look.

Kanye’s dental evolution

This isn't the first time Kanye West has made headlines for altering his teeth. In 2010, he claimed to have replaced his entire bottom row of teeth with diamond and gold implants, showcasing his penchant for unconventional dental choices.

D r. Connelly expressed delight in working with West throughout the process, praising the rapper's vision for creating unique art through dental science. The collaboration between West's artistic vision and cutting-edge dental techniques has birthed a smile that goes beyond the ordinary.

While West's dental choices are making waves, it's worth noting that he faces financial challenges. Owing over $1 million in unpaid taxes, the rapper is experiencing a series of setbacks, including his recent property sale to address financial obligations.

Luxurious things Kanye owns

As of now, Kanye West, known as Ye, might have faced some challenges, but he’s still living a life of luxury. Despite losing ties with major brands, Kanye’s wealth remains in the millions. Kanye owns some fancy cars, like black Lamborghini Aventador and a special Bugatti collaboration with Hermes, valued at $2.4 million. He also loves custom-made accessories, like the Tiret watch with his face covered in diamonds, costing $180,000, and the iconic Horus chain worth $300,000. As of 2023, West’s net worth is $400 million.

His impressive real estate portfolio includes ranches in Wyoming, a Hidden Hills mansion in California, and a beachfront house in Malibu, bought for $57 million. Let’s not forget his private Boeing 747, a gift from team Adidas, transformed into the Yeezy floating office.

Disclaimer: The information provided is accurate as of 2022 and is subject to change.

