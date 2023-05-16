Kanye West gets clicked with 'wife' Bianca Censori amid rumors of Kim Kardashian dating an athlete

Kanye West, who found love again after his split with Kim Kardashian, was recently spotted as he was photographed with his reported wife, Bianca Censori. The couple is keeping their relationship low-key or is rarely spotted stepping outside, but, Kanye and Bianca recently made an ablaze appearance in a casual fit.

Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori get clicked

On May 13, West and his wife, Bianca Censori, 28, were photographed walking hand in hand in Los Angeles. Kanye wore an all-black ensemble. He was dressed in an enormous black leatherette sweatshirt and black jeans. West flaunted his new beard, and Bianca, on the other hand, was dressed up in gray body-fit athleisure. Kanye's rumored ‘wife’ completed the ensemble with kitten heels and casually groomed blond hair. As they strolled, the couple's hands stayed intertwined, and they looked to be pleasantly speaking and enjoying their own company.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage

Kanye surprised fans in January by "marrying" Yeezy architectural designer Bianca in a top-secret ceremony. According to rumors, the hitmaker married Bianca less than two months after his divorce from Kim was finalized.

And it was later reported that they did not register for a marriage license in Utah, according to the US Sun.

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady’s budding romance

Tom's golf cart was seen being driven around by Kim. She wants to purchase property in a region where he has a holiday house, as they have been in contact for the same. It was also stated that Tom claimed to be "just friends" with the reality TV personality while also conveying the contradictory idea that they are "having fun," which got fans thinking about the two.

Kanye West and his past relationship with Kim Kardashian

Kanye has four children with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce after six years of marriage in February 2021. However, the pair was spotted using the same place last week while their seven-year-old kid played football.

Kim, the Hulu star, appeared to keep her distance from Kanye during the evening. According to sources at the game, "Kim's kids were all over her and sitting on her lap, hugging and kissing her while ignoring Kanye."

The rapper stood a mere feet behind Kim while Saint performed, and while the two had small talk, the insider in a report claims they didn't have any substantive dialogue. "When the game was over, Kim and Kanye went their separate ways without saying goodbye."

