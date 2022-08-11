Kanye West gets matching tattoos with Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy after Pete Davidson dig post

Kanye West recently hit headlines after he reacted to ex-wife Kim Kardashian's breakup with Pete Davidson by sharing a post that threw shade at the comedian. While the rapper's post was soon deleted from his account, it has been revealed that it was apparently after Kim requested him to do so. Reports also stated that Davidson was undergoing trauma therapy amid West's online attacks against him.

In the meantime, Kanye recently got a new tattoo. In an Instagram post, Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy were seen showing off their matching tattoos. Lacy shared the image of himself, Lil Uzi Vert and the rapper holding out their arms, with their new ink on display on the inside of their arms just above the elbow. The writing in the tattoo said, "We here forever technically."

The post was shared by Lacy who captioned it with the same phrase. Lil Uzi Vert also left a comment on the same as he said, "Technically." Kanye's latest tattoo comes after Chaney Jones, who was linked to the rapper earlier this year, appeared to confirm her relationship with a tattoo that said, "Ye." Although the relationship didn't last very long as TMZ reported in May that the duo had broken up.

As for West's beef with Pete Davidson, the rapper recently posted a photo which showcased a newspaper headline that read, "Skete Davidson dead at 28." The post was shared by Kanye after reports stated that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine moths of dating.

