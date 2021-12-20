Kanye West gets a 'modern day Santa Claus' tag after donating 4000 toys to a toy drive in his hometown

Kanye West is setting an example this holiday season on how to give back to society during the holiday season. The rapper was tagged as a "modern day Santa Claus" by a charity after West donated early 4,000 toys to a toy drive in his hometown Chicago. The rapper has been lauded for his kind gesture as reported by ABC Chicago. Apart from the rapper, toys were also donated by local business owners, leaders of the community, and residents in a neighbourhood located on the South Side of Chicago.

The news of West's donation was confirmed by ABC7 who spoke to Englewood, 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman who told them, "I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond. He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighbourhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus."

Kanye's toy donation comes after he recently also made a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event where he spoke about several things including his relationship with Kim Kardashian and admitted to making mistakes and not being a good husband to her.



In the meantime, Kim Kardashian was recently in the news for heading out on a movie date with rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson in his hometown Staten Island. The duo reportedly enjoyed a weekend movie outing as they caught a screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

