Kanye West gets SLAMMED for scraping Nicki Minaj’s verse from his upcoming song New Body

Kanye West is once again making headlines for scraping Nicki Minaj’s verse from his new song New Body. Fans were not happy when they heard that Nicki's entire verse is eliminated from rapper Kanye West's upcoming song and that West is planning to release an edited version of the track instead. The reworked version of New Body is reported to feature on the Yeezy founder's studio album--Donda.

Prior to these recent changes, a version of the original track with Nicki’s verse was leaked and had gone viral on TikTok last year, and by now has already become a bona fide TikTok anthem all on its own. While the original lyrics of the song talked about body shaming and the stigma surrounding the aftermath of plastic surgery, it was later reworked by the rapper to incorporate a positive Christian-themed message.

On July 18, Kanye West confirmed via Twitter that his new album Donda will drop next week on July 24 but he then deleted the announcement minutes later. Fortunately, several eagle-eyed fans got a look at the tracklist and according to the handwritten list that Kanye tweeted, Donda will include the tracks Wash Us In The Blood, New Body and God’s Country among others.

After learning that Nicki Minaj wouldn't be a part of the latest version of New Body, fans couldn't help but express their disappointment over West’s decision. Soon after the news started gaining attention on Twitter, West received a lot of flak from Nicki Minaj fans online. One fan said, “Nicki is the reason we even wanted that song & you think we gonna listen if you take her off?” Another added: “Kanye running for president is one thing but taking Nicki off New Body... unforgivable.”

