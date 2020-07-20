  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kanye West gets SLAMMED for scraping Nicki Minaj’s verse from his upcoming song New Body

Rapper Kanye West is under fire by Nicki Minaj fans worldwide after the rapper scraped Nicki’s verse from his upcoming song: New Body.
Mumbai
Kanye West gets SLAMMED for scraping Nicki Minaj’s verse from his upcoming song New BodyKanye West gets SLAMMED for scraping Nicki Minaj’s verse from his upcoming song New Body
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kanye West is once again making headlines for scraping Nicki Minaj’s verse from his new song New Body. Fans were not happy when they heard that Nicki's entire verse is eliminated from rapper Kanye West's upcoming song and that West is planning to release an edited version of the track instead. The reworked version of New Body is reported to feature on the Yeezy founder's studio album--Donda. 

 

Prior to these recent changes, a version of the original track with Nicki’s verse was leaked and had gone viral on TikTok last year, and by now has already become a bona fide TikTok anthem all on its own. While the original lyrics of the song talked about body shaming and the stigma surrounding the aftermath of plastic surgery, it was later reworked by the rapper to incorporate a positive Christian-themed message.

 

On July 18, Kanye West confirmed via Twitter that his new album Donda will drop next week on July 24 but he then deleted the announcement minutes later. Fortunately, several eagle-eyed fans got a look at the tracklist and according to the handwritten list that Kanye tweeted, Donda will include the tracks Wash Us In The Blood, New Body and God’s Country among others. 

 

After learning that Nicki Minaj wouldn't be a part of the latest version of New Body, fans couldn't help but express their disappointment over West’s decision. Soon after the news started gaining attention on Twitter, West received a lot of flak from Nicki Minaj fans online. One fan said, “Nicki is the reason we even wanted that song & you think we gonna listen if you take her off?” Another added: “Kanye running for president is one thing but taking Nicki off New Body... unforgivable.”

Credits :Twitter, Republic World,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement