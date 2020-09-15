  1. Home
Kanye West goes on another Twitter rant; Demands apologies from Drake & J. Cole and a meeting with Jay Z

Rapper Kanye West has gone on another Twitter rant just 2 months since his previous one. This time around, the musician is calling out record labels and demanding apologies from fellow Black musicians--Drake and J. Cole.
208778 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 01:06 pm
Kanye West goes on another Twitter rant; Demands apologies from Drake & J. Cole and a meeting with Jay Z
Rapper Kanye West has gone on another Twitter rant and this one involves record labels.

The 43-year-old rapper, who is running for president as an independent in the 2020 election, says that he won’t release new music until he is released from his record contract. He even called himself the “New Moses” during his rant.

 

“I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal … On God … in Jesus name … come and get me,” Kanye tweeted. “I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony. I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern-day slave ships. I’m the new Moses,” he added.

 

Kanye also said that he wants Drake and J. Cole to apologize to him and he wants to have a meeting with Jay-Z. “I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us.” He then went on to add “I have the utmost respect for all brothers ... we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”

 

Kanye concluded his tweets by saying: “Let’s stop killing each other ... let’s show God that we are Gods people ... my ego gets the best of me too... God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom ... let’s love each other... I love my brothers and I miss my friends ... real talk.” Kanye also mentioned in a tweet that has since been deleted that “I’m the 2nd richest black man in America … I need all my people with me for us to get free.”

 

ALSO READ: Kris Jenner 'pulled the plug' on KUWTK over fear of Kanye ruining the brand with his unpredictable behaviour?

Credits :Kanye West’s Twitter, Getty Images

Anonymous 3 hours ago

He’s fine and will continue to be. You people are idiotic sheep . Don’t speak on mental illnesses you haven’t a clue

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Poor guy. Wish he'd get the help he needs.

Anonymous 23 hours ago

He is crazy, nobody takes him seriously

Anonymous 1 day ago

This dude has been losing it FOR A WHILE NOW.....That's what happens when ARTISTS re-direct their talents INTO POLITICS. KANGANA SHOULD USE THIS AS A CASE STUDY

Anonymous 1 day ago

Kanye West needs to be checked into a mental asylum. The dude is losing it each passing day, and it seems to be getting worse

