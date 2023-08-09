Kanye West goes shirtless in the middle of a street for outfit change; Bianca Censori stands next to him

Kanye Westwas seen changing his clothes in the middle of a street in Rome on Monday before heading to Travis Scott's Utopia concert in Rome's Circus Maximus. The Heartless rapper was seen standing next to a black SUV, changing his shirt to a T-shirt. While West hid behind a private van's open door, his wife, Bianca Censori, stood by the back of the car, scrolling on her phone. Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married in January, as per reports, months after the rapper’s divorce with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West gets dressed for Travis Scott’s Utopia concert in the middle of the street

According to photographs reported by Page Six, Kanye West(Ye) was photographed out and about in Rome on Monday for Travis Scott's concert. The controversial musician was roaming around the streets of Italy with his wife, Bianca Censori. The paparazzi in Italy saw them holding hands and kissing too.

On Monday, Kanye West was spotted changing his ensemble for Travis Scott’s Utopia concert in Rome. The rapper was spotted changing his button-down shirt to a t-shirt. When the rapper put on the new top, a Yeezy staffer came over to check it out. While the rapper was changing, his face was covered by the private van's door, and his wife, Bianca Censori, was spotted next to him, while she waited for the rapper to get dressed.

After a fast shirt change, the couple entered the event, where West stunned fans by performing alongside Scott. The crowd roared when the Gold Digger rapper took the stage and sang Praise God and fan favorite Can't Tell Me Nothing.

What did Kanye West and Bianca Censori wear to Travis Scott’s Utopia concert?

West removed his shoes once more and wore an all-black ensemble that included large cargo pants and a crossbody purse, whereas Censori wore yet another see-through outfit.

In a white see-through thong bodysuit with cutouts around her chest, the architectural designer left little to the imagination. She wore the daring top with white pointed-toe shoes and translucent stockings.

Censori wore a nude-colored head wrap over her pixie cut and kept her accessories to a minimum, as she was spotted wearing her wedding ring only. Her outfit even grabbed her husband's attention, as he couldn't take his hands off her.

Meanwhile, West and Censori, who got married in a non-legally binding wedding ceremony in January, have been flaunting their love all week in Italy.

