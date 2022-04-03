Kanye West is 'going away to get help', has agreed to stop harassing Kim Kardashian; Reports

Kanye West informed Kim Kardashian that he was "going away to get help" after publicly insulting her on social media. According to Kardashian family sources, West, now known as Ye, has promised to quit harassing his estranged wife and tormenting her boyfriend Pete Davidson online, as per Page Six.

His disturbing conduct resulted in his being barred from Instagram for 24 hours last month, and his performance at Sunday's Grammys was cancelled. A source close to the Kardashians said, “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.” The insider noted that it was unclear if West, 44, intended to enter a rehab centre since he had remained in Los Angeles to be with his and Kardashian's four children.

Meanwhile, there were concerns about West's health after he relentlessly tormented Kardashian's boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, via his songs and on Instagram for many weeks. In his song Eazy, he sang about wanting to "kick Pete Davidson's a**," and he also made a disturbing music video in which a Claymation version of the comedian was cruelly abducted and buried alive.

West has also been dragging Kardashian on social media, saying she had prevented him from seeing his four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. However, she rejected his accusation on social media, stating, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.” Since October 2021, Davidson and Kardashian have been dating. In early March 2021, she filed for divorce from West and was deemed legally single. She also legally and formally eliminated the "West" from her surname.

ALSO READ:Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West's false 'narrative' about custody of their kids: You were just here