Kanye West on ‘great terms’ with Kendall Jenner amid custody battle with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West may be in a divorce battle with Kim Kardashian, he’s still keeping close with some of her family despite the drama. Recently, Kanye was spotted with Kylie Jenner’s partner Travis Scott and sister-in-law Kendall Jenner as he hosted a listening party for his upcoming album Donda 2 at Nobu in Malibu in LA.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to E! News, the 44-year-old rapper and the 26-year-old model arrived together at the event and "It seemed like Kendall and Kanye are on great terms." The source mentioned that the duo were chatting with Kendall was seen chatting with Travis Scott for "a while" in a "corner of the venue," per the insider.

Travis recently welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner (who is also Kanye’s sister-in-law). The source added, "Kanye had a whole group surrounding him and everyone was engaging and listening to him talk. He was chatting about how Donda 2 is his best work yet."

According to reports, Kendall isn't the only one trying to keep the peace between Kim and Kanye. Just last week it was reported that momager Kris Jenner is doing her best to keep the duo’s relationship on good terms amid their divorce. A source told US Weekly– “The other Kardashians are [supporting Kim] — they’re all there for each other. Kris is really the only one who still has a relationship with Kanye. She always has and she’s the peacemaker when no one else will speak to him.”

Also read: Julia Fox feels it's normal if Kanye West still has 'residual feelings' for Kim Kardashian