Kanye West grooves with North as Kim Kardashian urges Saint to join the impromptu dance in heartwarming video

Kanye West shared a video where the rapper grooves with his daughter North while Kim Kardashian sits behind-the-camera and enjoys the father-daughter bond.

Over the past days, it has been reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are giving their relationship one more shot. The couple hit a bump after Kanye's emotional outburst talking about aborting North and his explosive rant on Twitter made the headlines. The duo reportedly jetted off for a quick vacay. While Kim and Kanye work towards improving their relationship, Kanye posted a video showing that the family is having a great time together featuring the couple's daughter North.

The video, seemingly taken by Kim, sees Kanye announcing that it is Friday before he jumps out of the slow-moving vehicle and broke into an impromptu gig on "Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers. North immediately joins the rapper and busts some Friday-night moves. Although Kim wasn't seen in the video, fans could hear her voice. At a point in the video, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was heard urging Saint to join the father-daughter duo in the performances.

While Saint refused to make an appearance, Kim was heard laughing as she watched the duo dance. Kanye tried to teach North a new move when the KKW Beauty found informed the musician, “That’s a whole different song."

Check out the video below:

The new video comes days after it was reported the couple is vacationing in the Caribbean where they are working on mending their relationship. A source told The Sun, "Kim and Kanye's trip isn't a romantic holiday. It's more of a chance for them to reconnect away from the chaos of Wyoming, the hangers on who surround Kanye and the audience of their entourage."

The couple has reportedly banned a subject of discussion on their trip. Read all about it here: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West BAN this topic during their 'make or break' family vacay

