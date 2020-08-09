Kanye West grooves with North as Kim Kardashian urges Saint to join the impromptu dance in heartwarming video
Over the past days, it has been reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are giving their relationship one more shot. The couple hit a bump after Kanye's emotional outburst talking about aborting North and his explosive rant on Twitter made the headlines. The duo reportedly jetted off for a quick vacay. While Kim and Kanye work towards improving their relationship, Kanye posted a video showing that the family is having a great time together featuring the couple's daughter North.
The video, seemingly taken by Kim, sees Kanye announcing that it is Friday before he jumps out of the slow-moving vehicle and broke into an impromptu gig on "Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers. North immediately joins the rapper and busts some Friday-night moves. Although Kim wasn't seen in the video, fans could hear her voice. At a point in the video, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was heard urging Saint to join the father-daughter duo in the performances.
While Saint refused to make an appearance, Kim was heard laughing as she watched the duo dance. Kanye tried to teach North a new move when the KKW Beauty found informed the musician, “That’s a whole different song."
IT’S FRI-YE-YE!!! pic.twitter.com/Yh6j5bearq
— ye (@kanyewest) August 8, 2020
The new video comes days after it was reported the couple is vacationing in the Caribbean where they are working on mending their relationship. A source told The Sun, "Kim and Kanye's trip isn't a romantic holiday. It's more of a chance for them to reconnect away from the chaos of Wyoming, the hangers on who surround Kanye and the audience of their entourage."
