Kanye West hangs out with Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson amid Kim Kardashian gaining her 'legally single' status

Kanye West was spotted hanging out with Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson in Miami. According to TMZ, the duo dined at the luxury hotel in Miami Beach on Tuesday, March 1 and were also joined by a few other dinner guests. West's meeting with Thompson came amid a massive development that took place in his divorce case with Kim Kardashian.

According to an E! source, the duo had a "light and fun" meeting. Revealing details about the rapper and the NBA player's hang out session, the source further added, "Kanye was smiling and holding court at the table. He and Tristan seemed like good friends having a fun night out. They were laughing and smiling together and seemed to be on great terms. They were joined by a few women at the table, and they all had a good time."

It seems West and Thompson bonded well over the dinner and were seen chatting up till past midnight while sharing stories with each other. The E! source further mentioned that the duo shared a hug before going separate ways following their dinner.

Kanye's meeting with Thompson comes amid the rapper's recent development in the divorce case as a judge declared Kim Kardashian "legally single" in their divorce case. Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 and recently approached the court to be granted single status amid West's online attacks on her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Reports stated that Kanye too asked his legal team to expedite his divorce from Kardashian.

ALSO READ: Kanye West kidnaps and buries animated Pete Davidson in a disturbing music video