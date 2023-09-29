Kanye West has a secret team behind Bianca Censori’s provocative outfits: Report

The fashion world has been buzzing with curiosity over the designer of Bianca Censori's provocative outfits. As Kanye West's "wife", she's been making headlines with her nearly-naked body stockings during their European and Japanese adventures over the past four months. But it seems that the designer behind these bold looks has been unveiled.

The atelier behind Bianca Censori's outfits

According to PageSix, Some fashion designers who have worked closely with Kanye West revealed that there is a secret workshop in Italy where Censori's innovative clothing is made. According to Mowalola Ogunlesi, a London-based designer hired by West to lead the Yeezy Gap collaboration, "Anything he wants to make they can make it. He’s really just making it on the spot." Another anonymous designer who has worked with West affirmed that there's an in-house team capable of creating these outfits in a single day.

Unconventional design process behind Bianca Censori's outfits

Contrary to conventional fashion processes, there's no structured approach to creating these daring clothes. Ogunlesi explained, "They just buy tights and style it and cut it on [Censori] … Usually they get Wolford. Tights are not safe when they’re around." Additionally, the deconstructed hosiery looks are assembled under West and Censori’s direction by Laura Beham of the Zurich-based design collective Proto-types, using upcycled outfits from Yeezy's Spring 2024 collection.

The fashion designer responsible for Censori's distinctive style has been revealed, but the fascination surrounding her unconventional approach persists. Bianca Censori, renowned for her bold fashion statements in Tokyo, Berlin, Florence, and Venice, maintains a significant presence in the fashion industry. In partnership with Kanye West, they seem to be relentlessly challenging conventional norms. Despite various rumors and speculations, one thing is certain: Censori and West are committed to presenting their distinct perspective on fashion.

