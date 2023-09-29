Kanye West has a secret team behind Bianca Censori’s provocative outfits: Report

Bianca Censori's risqué wardrobe has raised eyebrows, but the question remains: Who's responsible for her daring outfits?

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori (instagram)
  • The fashion world has been buzzing with Bianca Censori's provocative outfits
  • There is a secret workshop in Italy where Censori's innovative clothing is made

The fashion world has been buzzing with curiosity over the designer of Bianca Censori's provocative outfits. As Kanye West's "wife", she's been making headlines with her nearly-naked body stockings during their European and Japanese adventures over the past four months. But it seems that the designer behind these bold looks has been unveiled.

The atelier behind Bianca Censori's outfits

According to PageSix, Some fashion designers who have worked closely with Kanye West revealed that there is a secret workshop in Italy where Censori's innovative clothing is made. According to Mowalola Ogunlesi, a London-based designer hired by West to lead the Yeezy Gap collaboration, "Anything he wants to make they can make it. He’s really just making it on the spot." Another anonymous designer who has worked with West affirmed that there's an in-house team capable of creating these outfits in a single day.

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori (instagram)

Unconventional design process behind Bianca Censori's outfits

Contrary to conventional fashion processes, there's no structured approach to creating these daring clothes. Ogunlesi explained, "They just buy tights and style it and cut it on [Censori] … Usually they get Wolford. Tights are not safe when they’re around." Additionally, the deconstructed hosiery looks are assembled under West and Censori’s direction by Laura Beham of the Zurich-based design collective Proto-types, using upcycled outfits from Yeezy's Spring 2024 collection.

The fashion designer responsible for Censori's distinctive style has been revealed, but the fascination surrounding her unconventional approach persists. Bianca Censori, renowned for her bold fashion statements in Tokyo, Berlin, Florence, and Venice, maintains a significant presence in the fashion industry. In partnership with Kanye West, they seem to be relentlessly challenging conventional norms. Despite various rumors and speculations, one thing is certain: Censori and West are committed to presenting their distinct perspective on fashion.

FAQs

What is Bianca Censori best known for?
Censori is an Australian architect who has worked for Yeezy since 2020. Censori is Australian. Her exact age isn't public, but The Sun reports she's believed to be around 28.
Who is Kanye's wife Bianca Censori?
Censori is an architectural designer for Yeezy, with her official title being Head Architect, per her LinkedIn account. While it sounds a little outside of the realm of, say, puffer coats and foam sneakers, it's worth noting that plenty of designers have been influenced by architecture in their work.
Is Bianca Censori a real architect?
Bianca Censori is an architect and entrepreneur who first came into prominence when reports surfaced of her secret marriage to Kanye West.
