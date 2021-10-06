Kanye West helping out 'nervous' Kim Kardashian ahead of her SNL hosting debut?

Kim Kardashian is all set to make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in the upcoming episode of Season 47 of the show. The SKIMS founder confirmed the news on her Instagram as she wrote "no turning back now" expressing her feelings about it. As per Page Six, Kim is getting estranged husband Kanye West's advice on her opening monologue.

The reports of Kanye offering help to Kim come amid recent speculations about the duo trying to work on their relationship. Considering the SNL hosting gig can be a daunting experience, it seems Kim is getting a lot of support from Kanye amid her nervous state. According to a Page Six source, "Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show."

Kim is all set to begin her rehearsals for the show on Wednesday and ahead of the same, she was recently spotted attending the Tuesday night host dinner with SNL creator Lorne Michaels and the cast.

The new season kicked off with Owen Wilson's hosting debut with Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest. It was recently announced that Kim was among the list of hosts who will be debuting on the show this season and it wasn't taken very well by a few netizens and celebs including Debra Messing who took to social media to question why Kardashian was getting a spot on SNL.

While Kanye West himself hasn't been a host for Saturday Night Live, he has been the musical guest on the show. He last appeared on SNL in 2018 when Adam Driver was hosting the show's Season 44 episode.

