Kanye West hires Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez from Amber Heard trial amid business trouble?

It was recently reported that Adidas announced that their deal with the Jesus Walks rapper was "under review" and soon after it has now been reported that Balenciaga has also cut ties with West. Amid this ongoing business trouble, Kanye has reportedly hired new legal help to look at his business contracts and deals. The rapper hasn't publicly responded to the brands taking a stand against him.

Kanye West recently came under fire for his anti-semitic remarks amid the ongoing White Lives Matter controversy. The rapper's recent comments caused a stir leaving the fashion brands working with him being urged to take a stand. The rapper who is known to have collaborated with major brands in the industry seemed to have suffered a business blow.

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles-based lawyer, Camille Vasquez and her firm, Brown Rudnick, will oversee all of the business matters including contracts and deals for the Yeezy CEO. Vasquez shot to fame after she represented Depp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard which went on for six weeks with the former winning the trial via jury verdict. Vasquez gained immense popularity during the highly publicised trial and later also shutdown "sexist" rumours of her and Depp's romantic involvement.

Friends star David Schwimmer backs brands

David Schwimmer had also recently taken to Instagram to call out Kanye's recent comments challenging that despite him making anti-semitic comments, brands can't drop him. A clip of the rapper bragging about the same was shared by Schwimmer on his Instagram as the actor tagged a brand asking them to take a stand. David further voiced his support for the Anti-Defamation League's pleas for a popular brand to, "reconsider supporting the Ye product line" and to issue a statement about the company and community having "no tolerance" for antisemitism.

After Kanye recently went on an Instagram rant, the rapper's account was restricted by the platform for going against their guidelines. The rapper later took to Twitter to continue to post his controversial tweets in one of which the rapper made shocking anti-semitic remarks thus drawing flak from everyone.