Kanye West honours his late mom on her birthday with new song Donda: In loving memory of my incredible mother

Kanye West dropped a new song in memory of his late mother, who passed away in 2007. Kanye’s new song is dedicated and titled after his mother’s name: Donda.

Kanye West is honouring his late mother Donda West on what would have been her 71st birthday. The rapper took to Twitter on Sunday, June 12 to share a new song and video simply titled Donda. In the clip, fans can hear Donda reciting lyrics from rapper KRS-One's Sound of Da Police over a gospel choir in the background for over a minute before her song comes in to finish the song. In the Donda song, Kayne raps, "The devil is using you, confusing you/Our job is to understand who is who. Righteous indignation in this nation/We 'gon start a revolution in this basement."

"Mama I need you to tuck me in/I done made some mistakes and they rubbed it in/I know you and grandma had enough of them/Why I gotta be so stubborn then," Kanye continues. "I'm doin' this one for ya'll so we can end racism once and for all." "In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday, my mom reciting KRS1 lyrics. This song is called DONDA," he captioned the video on Twitter.

Donda, a former college professor, passed away back in 2007 at the age of 58 after complications from plastic surgery. Last year, Kanye opened up to David Letterman on his show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction about how his mother is still very much a part of his life to this day. "This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to like go and buy them toys," the Grammy winner said. He later added, "You know, she's here with us and she's guiding us."

ALSO READ Brace yourself! Kanye West makes his debut on Instagram

Share your comment ×