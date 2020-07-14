  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kanye West honours his late mom on her birthday with new song Donda: In loving memory of my incredible mother

Kanye West dropped a new song in memory of his late mother, who passed away in 2007. Kanye’s new song is dedicated and titled after his mother’s name: Donda.
4127 reads Mumbai
Kanye West honours his late mom on her birthday with new song Donda: In loving memory of my incredible motherKanye West honours his late mom on her birthday with new song Donda: In loving memory of my incredible mother
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kanye West is honouring his late mother Donda West on what would have been her 71st birthday. The rapper took to Twitter on Sunday, June 12 to share a new song and video simply titled Donda. In the clip, fans can hear Donda reciting lyrics from rapper KRS-One's Sound of Da Police over a gospel choir in the background for over a minute before her song comes in to finish the song. In the Donda song, Kayne raps, "The devil is using you, confusing you/Our job is to understand who is who. Righteous indignation in this nation/We 'gon start a revolution in this basement."

 

"Mama I need you to tuck me in/I done made some mistakes and they rubbed it in/I know you and grandma had enough of them/Why I gotta be so stubborn then," Kanye continues. "I'm doin' this one for ya'll so we can end racism once and for all." "In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday, my mom reciting KRS1 lyrics. This song is called DONDA," he captioned the video on Twitter.

 

Donda, a former college professor, passed away back in 2007 at the age of 58 after complications from plastic surgery. Last year, Kanye opened up to David Letterman on his show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction about how his mother is still very much a part of his life to this day. "This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to like go and buy them toys," the Grammy winner said. He later added, "You know, she's here with us and she's guiding us."

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement