Kanye West hoping to reconcile with Kim Kardashian? Rapper working hard ‘to get back in her good graces’

Kanye West is reportedly trying his best to reconcile with estranged wife Kim Kardashian after the duo announced their split in February. Kanye’s change of heart comes following the former couple’s recent appearance at Kanye’s Donda event, where the two recreated their 2014 nuptials on stage, and when the event was over, they left hand in hand for theatrics. An insider close to the duo recently spoke to US Weekly and revealed that “Kanye wants to get back with Kim. He sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now. He has been trying to get back in her good graces again and it seems to be working.”

Speaking about the 44-year-old rapper, the source added: “Kim supports Kanye and was happy to be on stage in a wedding dress, she has always respected his art and ideas and was all in for the performance.”

Though some fans hoped the wedding gown was a sign that Kardashian is willing to reconcile after filing for divorce in February, the first insider says the Selfish author isn’t sure what to think. “It was not a vow renewal, Kim has been hesitant to get back together with Kanye because he was all over the place.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum later said that part of the tension stemmed from West spending so much time in Wyoming when she and the kids were based in California. The pair share North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Saint, 2.

