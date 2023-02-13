Kanye West Invites Hilarious Memes As Rihanna Performed All of the Lights at Super Bowl Halftime

Published on Feb 13, 2023
Kanye West
Kanye West trends on Twitter

During her Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna also performed on the All of the Lights, which is Kanye West’s song. This was the fourth single that was released from West’s fifth studio album released in 2010 called My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Rihanna was featured in this song by Kanye West.

Since Rihanna performed All of the Lights at the halftime show of the 2023 Super Bowl, Kanye West has been trending on social media. Learn more details here.

Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl 2023

Fans Reaction

Fans had hilarious reactions to Rihanna performing the All of the Lights at Super Bowl 2023. They took to Twitter to post memes and jokes about the possible reaction of Kanye West to Rihanna’s All of the Light performance. One user tweeted that they love how Kanye West is one of the top 3 villains in America but still got played at one of the biggest domestic sports events. While the other one sarcastically mentioned that he was waiting for Yeezy to come out.

Kanye West

Who headlined Super Bowl 2023?
Rihanna headlined Super Bowl 2023.
When will Rihanna perform in Super Bowl?
12 February 2023, Sunday
Why Kanye West is trending because of Rihanna's Super Bowl performance?
Kanye West was trending on social media with hilarious memes as Rihanna performed All of the Lights at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime performance.
Credits: Getty Images, Twitter

