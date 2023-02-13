Kanye West Invites Hilarious Memes As Rihanna Performed All of the Lights at Super Bowl Halftime

During her Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna also performed on the All of the Lights, which is Kanye West’s song. This was the fourth single that was released from West’s fifth studio album released in 2010 called My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Rihanna was featured in this song by Kanye West.

Since Rihanna performed All of the Lights at the halftime show of the 2023 Super Bowl, Kanye West has been trending on social media. Learn more details here.