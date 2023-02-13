Kanye West Invites Hilarious Memes As Rihanna Performed All of the Lights at Super Bowl Halftime
Kanye West was trending on social media with hilarious memes as Rihanna performed All of the Lights at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime performance.
During her Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna also performed on the All of the Lights, which is Kanye West’s song. This was the fourth single that was released from West’s fifth studio album released in 2010 called My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Rihanna was featured in this song by Kanye West.
Fans Reaction
Fans had hilarious reactions to Rihanna performing the All of the Lights at Super Bowl 2023. They took to Twitter to post memes and jokes about the possible reaction of Kanye West to Rihanna’s All of the Light performance. One user tweeted that they love how Kanye West is one of the top 3 villains in America but still got played at one of the biggest domestic sports events. While the other one sarcastically mentioned that he was waiting for Yeezy to come out.
Kanye West
