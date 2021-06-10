Kanye West & Irina Shayk’s alleged romance has Kim Kardashian’s approval; SKIMS founder ‘respects’ the model

Kim Kardashian is reportedly okay with Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s budding romance, just three months after their split. Scroll down to see why Kim doesn’t mind.

Ever since news of Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s rumoured romance has started, everyone has been in shock due to the unlikely pairing. While news of the two of them dating comes as a surprise to most, Kim Kardashian isn’t one of them. The reality TV star and SKIMS founder allegedly doesn’t mind her ex-husband’s relationship with the Russian model.

According to a source who spoke to US Weekly, Kim was impressed with the way Shayk handled her split from her ex Bradley Cooper, who split in 2019 after four years together, Irina and Cooper even share 3-year-old daughter Lea de Seine. “Kim doesn’t mind because she saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley,” the insider explains, adding that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “wouldn’t like” to see her estranged husband move on with someone “who’s going to talk to the press.”

The rumours of Irina and West dating have been making rounds since the past month but were only confirmed yesterday when the duo was spotted vacationing together in France. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the Yeezy designer and Shayk on a casual stroll while celebrating Kanye’s 44th birthday. The duo initially met in 2010 while working together on the music video for Kanye’s “Power.” Shayk walked in West’s Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show two years later.

If you didn’t know, the rapper and the KKW Beauty founder called it quits in February after nearly seven years of marriage. In court documents obtained by Us in the wake of their split, the now-estranged couple both asked to share joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Kardashian cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending her marriage.

