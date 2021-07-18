Kanye West & Irina Shayk ‘very much still dating’; The ‘smitten’ model unhappy about breakup rumours?

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are reportedly still dating and very interested in each other, despite claims that suggest the two split after a brief fling in France. Scroll down for more on this.

According to new reports, rapper Kanye West and model Irina Shayk are still going strong, despite claims that the two have broken up. So much so, that the model is reportedly unhappy with the "lies" in the news that they're heading toward a split.

If you didn’t know, weeks after the couple made a romantic trip to France, several outlets reposted that the two were breaking up. Now, a source spoke to People magazine and revealed that West, 44, and Shayk, 35, are still together. "Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye," the source told the tabloid. Adding that Shayk was moved to take legal action to set the record straight.

Of the rumours that "they're cooling off and she turned down his invitation to Paris," the source explains: "That's just not true. Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for 3 hours." "They are very much still dating," the insider adds. Shayk and West recently spent time together in San Francisco — where he's currently working — for the Fourth of July weekend.

"Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long distance," a separate source said then. "Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC." "He is very focused on business in LA too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again," the source added.

West and Shayk were spotted together celebrating his 44th birthday at Villa La Coste in France in early June with a separate source saying he had "started pursuing her a few weeks ago" and that they had "hung out" in New York City, where she lives, before then. "She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted," the second source said at the time. "They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides." The then-couple had spent three days in Europe before flying to the United States. The romance between Shayk and West comes nearly five months after West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper.

