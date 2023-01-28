Kanye West is a suspect in ‘battery investigation’ after he threw away a woman’s phone: Reports

Kanye West , the renowned American rapper is currently making headlines for all the wrong reasons. As per the latest reports, West is now a suspect in 'battery investigation' after he allegedly snatched a woman's mobile phone from her hands and threw it away. According to a recent video that has been going viral on the internet, the rapper threw away the woman's mobile phone after she refused to stop filming him. This incident happened when Kanye West was leaving his daughter North 's basketball game.

As per the viral video, Kanye West was being followed by the paparazzi when he left his daughter North's basketball game. The woman, whose identity is not revealed yet, was filming the rapper-turned-fashion designer when he was in his car. Kanye West allegedly got out of his car and asked her to stop shooting, which she refused. "You didn’t have to run up on me like that," he told the woman, who held her phone close to the rapper's face and continued filming.

Kanye West, who lost his cool, said: "If I say stop, stop with your cameras!" When the woman argued back saying that she tried to shoot him because he is a 'celebrity', the rapper lost his cool. He allegedly reached her car, snatched her mobile phone, and threw it away. Later, while walking away, Kanye West was seen confronting another paparazzi photographer. The details of the woman who tried to shoot West are still remaining unknown.

Watch Kanye West's viral video below: