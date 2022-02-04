Kanye West & Julia Fox get cosy at her 32nd birthday bash; Rapper gives THIS expensive gift to his girlfriend

Kanye West joined girlfriend Julia Fox for her 32nd birthday bash and the duo looked completely smitten in the photos and videos that were shared by Julia on her Instagram stories. Not only that, Kanye reportedly gave his girlfriend the most expensive gift as he gave her as well as her friends Birkin bags. The Uncut Gems star ringed in her birthday at NYC French eatery, Lucien.

In the photos and videos that were shared by Julia's friends who attended the bash, Kanye and Julia were seen getting cosy at several points during the celebration. The actress and her friends also posed with West for a snap along with the Hermès Birkin he gifted them.

On Wednesday, Fox shared a clip from the bash on her personal Instagram Story. In the clip, the actress was all smiles as she blew out candles on various cakes. In one of her friends' Instagram videos, Kanye was also seen rapping at the party. According to an Entertainment Tonight source, "Julia was eating up the attention. She loved having all her favourite people in one room with Ye at her side. Ye was totally in his element. He loves making her and her friends feel special."

Julia has been vocal about her relationship with West and previously while talking to Interview magazine maintained that she feels safe with him and called their romance a "redemption story." Julia also stated that the duo felt an instant connection and it was an organic attraction. The couple met each other on New Year's eve in Miami.

