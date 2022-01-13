Kanye West & Julia Fox put on a show for the paps after date night; Couple shares a kiss for the cameras

After a few weeks of dating, Kanye West and Julia Fox are still going heavy with the PDA. The duo, on their recent date night in LA, were seen walking hand-in-hand and giving each other a kiss in front of the paparazzi before heading into the car, in pictures obtained by Just Jared.

Despite the PDA and frequent date nights, Kanye is reportedly still hung up on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. After their recent date, an insider close to West and Kim spoke to People and revealed that even though the rapper is dating Fox, "he's still telling people that he wants to have Kim back and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so."

If you didn't know, the 31-year-old actress and 44-year-old rapper confirmed their romance with Fox’s personally penned down article for Interview magazine, where she described her dates with the rapper in grave detail. The duo also released several PDA heavy pictures from their date night.

In her article, Fox wrote: "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night”. After watching the play, the pair headed to dinner at Carbone, one of Fox’s “favourite restaurants." While at the restaurant, West did "an entire photoshoot" starring Fox at the eatery as per the actress’ recollection. "The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," she wrote. After dinner, Fox shared how the rapper’s splurgy gesture left her "in shock." "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

