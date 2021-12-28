Kanye West ‘jumped at the idea’ of buying ‘teardown’ house in front of Kim Kardashian JUST for proximity?

After news broke that rapper and singer Kanye West had purchased a home right across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, a source spoke to People magazine about West’s intentions behind the move. According to the insider, the 44-year-old purchased the home for a USD 4.5 million and paid 421,000 USD over the asking price. While the insider agreed that the house was in shambles and was a "teardown" property, they also added that Kanye only bought it to be close to Kardashian, 41, and their children.

"Kanye's new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It's near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP. It will be family-friendly. He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits more tricky for Kanye," the insider said.

The source also shared details about why Kanye made the move so suddenly and paid above the asking price. He said: "When he realized he could buy the house and be near his family he jumped at the idea. He wants to be close by and be there for the kids."

If you didn't know, the DONDA singer and the SKIMS founder share daughter 4 kids–North, 8, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 3½, and son Psalm, 2½. After tying the knot in 2014, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

