Kanye West kidnaps and buries animated Pete Davidson in a disturbing music video

Kanye West's one-sided rivalry with Pete Davidson has just taken a terrible turn. Kanye West produced an animated music video for his song "Eazy" with The Game, in which he imagines what it'd be like to kidnap and bury Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend, whom he's been calling out on social media for weeks.

West posted the largely claymation movie to his Instagram page on Wednesday, and in the black and white video, he is seen rapping while sitting on top of a wooden coffin. Later, a claymation version of the rapper is shown placing a sack over the head of a figure resembling Davidson and kidnapping him. He then ties up Davidson's character and drives to an abandoned region on a 4-wheeler, buries the comic up to his neck and sows rose seeds around his head. The flowers gradually blossom, and Davidson, who is still alive, watches as Ye takes some and puts them into a pickup truck.

The picture clearly refers to West's ex-wife and Davidson's girlfriend, Kim Kardashian receiving a truckload of flowers on Valentine's Day. “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER, EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO. JK, HE’S FINE.” read the final frame, with the word “SKETE” scratched out.

Check out the video HERE.

As per Page Six, despite Kanye's previous objections over his pending divorce from Kim, she became legally single on March 2, only hours before this video was released. She also omitted the West from her last name. Meanwhile, only time will tell whether Davidson is actually offended by the new video or if he will laugh it off, like he did when he first heard the diss song.

ALSO READ:Kanye West DISSES ex Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in new rap song City of Gods