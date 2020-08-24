Kanye West & Kim Kardashian are ‘catching up as a family’ as rapper flies back to LA to visit

  1. Home
Kanye West recently flew down to LA from his ranch in Wyoming to spend time with wife Kim Kardashian and their 4 kids. According to sources, the duo is spending all their time at their Hidden Hills during the rapper’s trip.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage may be on solid ground again! The 43-year-old rapper who’s residing at his ranch in Wyoming to focus on his presidential campaign, returned home to Los Angeles on Thursday evening (August 20) to reunite with the 39-year-old reality star and their four kids: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

 

“He is still busy working on his music and presidential campaign, but really missed the kids and flew to see them,” a source shared with People magazine. “They are all spending the weekend at their Hidden Hills house and catching up as a family.” 

 

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, posted a handful of photographs on Instagram, one of which featured her and her husband together during a recent family outing. In the nature-filled image, the rapper, 43, poses beside his wife as well as her sister Kourtney Kardashian and family friend Harry Hudson. Another snapshot also shows the mother of four standing on a paddleboard beside their daughter North, 7.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Choosing to simply caption the slideshow with a surfing emoji, brother Rob Kardashian responded in the comments section with a string of blue hearts. The new photo came just days after West posted a video on Twitter of the pair kissing during what appeared to be a Sunday Service concert. "WE'RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH," he wrote alongside the never-before-seen clip.

Kanye and Kim‘s marriage has been strained for the past few months after he announced he was running for president, while also revealing deeply personal family details like their first daughter North’s almost-abortion with the public. Not long ago, Kim explained that Kanye is going through a bipolar disorder episode. Earlier this month, Kanye, Kim and the kids travelled to the Dominican Republic to “save” their marriage. When they returned to the states, Kim and the kids went home to L.A. while Kanye went to their ranch in Wyoming to continue working on his presidential campaign.

 

