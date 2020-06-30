  1. Home
Kanye West on Kim Kardashian becoming a billionaire with KKW deal: I am so proud of my beautiful wife

Kanye West gushes over his wife Kim Kardashian after she cracks a new KKW deal and becomes a billionaire.
Kim Kardashian does it yet again! The beauty mogul has recently entered the billionaire club after striking a new deal for her brand KKW and husband Kanye West can not stop gushing over her. He took to his Twitter handle a few hours ago and gave a shoutout to Kim Kardashian on her new success. Kim recently sold a 20% stake in her KKW Beauty line on June 29. The American rapper seems highly impressed with his wifey as he writes words of appreciation for her.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire. You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family. So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much," Kanye West wrote on Twitter. As Kanye West is not someone who posts a lot of pictures of his family on social media, his recent post garnered a lot of attention from the fans.

Check it out:

Last month rumours about their arguments and fights amidst the lockdown had got the tongues wagging. Sources claimed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were facing trouble in their marriage. However, the couple has shut down the rumours as Kim recently posted a heartwarming message for Kanye West on Father's Day and wrote "I Love You" to express her affection for him. As seen in his recent post, Kanye West too seems all heart about wife Kim Kardashian as he gushes over her.

