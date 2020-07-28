Kanye West & Kim Kardashian REUNITE in Wyoming post divorce speculations as KUWTK star breaks down

Kim Kardashian reunited with her husband Kanye West in Cody, Wyoming amid the latter's Twitter outburst and divorce speculations. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star was seen breaking down during a tense conversation with the 43-year-old rapper during a trip to Wendy's.

Kanye West has been making the headlines for his squirmish Presidential campaign rally in South Carolina where he claimed that he and Kim Kardashian had almost adopted their eldest child North West, 7. Moreover, the 43-year-old rapper also lashed out at his wife through a series of tweets for allegedly trying to lock him up with a doctor and even exclaimed that he's been trying to divorce her for a very long time. Kim eventually broke her silence over Kanye's episode, as divorce speculations went rife, noting how "powerless" she felt in front of her husband's bipolar disorder.

"Those who are close to Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions," Kardashian had penned. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," West later tweeted. The couple finally reunited as the 39-year-old reality star flew to Cody, Wyoming where the Stronger rapper is currently residing in his famous ranch. However, the tense reunion saw Kim having a mental breakdown as she cried during a car ride with Kanye while on their way to Wendy's, as revealed by TMZ.

A source revealed to People that as soon as Kardashian got to the ranch, she and West came out together in his car with the former "hysterically crying." The reunion had to be bittersweet as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hadn't met her husband in weeks.

"She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted. She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her. It’s all a bad situation. She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore," the source disclosed to People.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian is ‘powerless’ against Kanye West’s mental illness: His words don’t align with his intentions

We hope things work out just fine between Kimye!

Share your comment ×