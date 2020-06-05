Kanye West launches college fund for George Floyd’s daughter, donates a large sum to other charities

Kanye West has set up a college fund for George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter and has donated USD 2 million to a variety of charities amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

Kanye West is putting his financial status to good use during the ongoing civil unrest in the USA. Ever since people started holding protests across the country to raise their voice against the brutal killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old security guard, who died after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck rendering him unable to breathe, celebrities have been coming forward to join the Black Lives Matter movement. Not just by physically joining the protest, but also extending financial support.

The 42-year-old wrapper is playing his part by donating about USD 2 million to a variety of charities associated with the death of George Floyd and other victims of racial inequality amid the BLM movement, Variety reported. According to the report, the rapper had also set up a college fund of Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna to help cover her tuition. In addition to this, in his hometown of Chicago, he will also be aiding black-owned businesses with financial contributions, in an attempt to empower the community.

Kanye even posted a screenshot of a tabloid reporting his contribution on his Instagram handle. The wrapper has been regularly sharing posts about the civil unrest taking place in the country. Meanwhile, joining the long list of celebrities, who have stepped out of their house to join the protests across the country, Kanye was spotted participating with the demonstrators in Chicago on June 4. Dressed in a dark gray hoodie, tan pants and boots, the actor covered his face with a black mask and marched with the protesters.

