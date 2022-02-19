Kanye West launches his own streaming platform; Says 'It’s time to free music'

Kanye West announced in a new post on Instagram that his new album Donda 2 will not be available on any of the usual streaming platforms. The Famous rapper has been making headlines for his online attacks on ex Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson who Kanye hatefully calls "Skete." Recently, Kanye called out Pete for an SNL skit that did not sit right with him.

In his latest Instagram post, Kanye revealed that his new album will only be streaming on his own platform, the Stem Player. The Yeezy founder uploaded a snippet of the album and wrote, "Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube." He then went on to point out, "Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes," and retaliated by adding, "It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. "

Following his announcement, Kanye posted another snippet of his music and explained how his platform was unique, "You can play 4 different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass and music. It also has a MP3 player available. We currently have 67,000 available and are making 3,000 a day." In a subsequent post, Kanye urged his fans "to be a part of the revolution."

The Praise God rapper then went on to add, "I feel that same feeling like when I first moved to New York to make it in Music." He disclosed, "I ain’t know what was gonna happen but I knew had to move. After 10 albums after being under 10 contracts. I turned down a hundred million dollar Apple deal. No one can pay me to be disrespected. We set our own price for our art."

Kanye also wrote, "Tech companies made music practically free so if you don’t do merch sneakers and tours you don’t eat. Jay Z made Tidal and fake media attacked him. " He then added, "Well in the words of my big brother. Come and get me. I’m willing to die standing cause I ain’t living on my knees no more. God please cover me. I run this company 100% I don’t have to ask for permission." Kanye revealed that there was more to come for his streaming platform and remarked, "I feel like how I felt in the first episode of the documentary."

