Kanye West LEAKS private conversation with Pete Davidson; Drags Ariana Grande and Mac Miller in his feud

Kanye West sparks alleged rumours about Pete Davidson and his past relationship with pop star Ariana Grande. In his recent Instagram post, the Donda rapper wrote, "NO COMMENT," along with posting a screengrab from another Instagram account that alleged that Ariana Grande broke up with Pete because he sent his and the Thankyou Next singer's intimate photos to Grande's ex Mac Miller.

The post claimed that Pete sent such pictures to the late rapper in order to prevent Grande and Miller from getting back together on finding out this fact, Ariana, maintained the anonymous social media account, left Davidson. Subsequently, Kanye posted another set of screengrabs which contained a snap of Machine Gun Kelly and Pete eating popcorn with their pants pulled down and another screenshot seemingly from a private conversation between West and Davidson. In the awkwardly cropped up message, Pete sounded polite and was evidently trying to make amends with the Yeezy founder.

The message included a supposed promise by the SNL comedian to not get in the middle of how Kayne and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian wanted to raise their kids and wished for harmony in the family. Kanye captioned the post with his firm answer, "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN."

Check out Kanye West's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the Praise God rapper continued to post and even uploaded a click of himself with a notebook mentioning that his account was not hacked and wrote, "MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED," he then went on to add, "I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER." Kanye then tagged SNL actor Michael Che and penned, "@chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE."

