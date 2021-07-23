Kanye West leaves fans SURPRISED with a Jay-Z collab on his new album Donda

Kanye West and Jay-Z have reunited after years for a new song on the former's new album, Donda and fans can't keep calm about it. As Kanye released his new album with a big event in Atlanta, the rapper dropped the biggest surprise for his fans as he released a song that has Jay-Z performing with him. It was at the end of his album listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium that West gave his fans the biggest surprise as he played the track with Jay-Z's vocals.

Their collaboration is special considering this happens to be their first song in five years. Speculations had suggested that Kanye and Jay-Z had a fallout years ago and one of the reasons for it has also been rumoured to be Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce's non-attendance at Kanye's wedding with Kim Kardashian in 2014.

As per Just Jared, the new song featuring Jay-Z has lyrics suggesting how the duo has patched up. Jay-Z raps in the song, "Donda, I’m wit your baby when I touch back road / Told him stop all that red cap, we goin’ home / Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones / This might be the return of The Throne / Hova and Yeezy like Moses and Jesus."

Fans have now been going gaga over the song and this hit collaboration on social media.

Check out fan reactions to Kanye and Jay-Z's collab here:

To think I uttered the very words “it would be crazy if #JayZ was on #DONDA #yeezyandhov @kanyewest — Tia (@CollegeGgirl) July 23, 2021

wow amazing to hear #JayZ and @kanyewest on a track together again #DONDA — Big Nita (@waneeduh) July 23, 2021

This might be the return of the throne

Hova and Yeezus

Like Moses, and Jesus. #DONDA #kanyelisteningparty #KANYE #JayZ — Dominique Owens (@JustCallMeDomm_) July 23, 2021

NOT ONLY DID HE GET JAY Z ON A TRACK, HE ENDED THE ALBUM WITH THAT VERY SONG. NOW THATS A BIG STATEMENT. #DONDA #KANYE #JAYZ — kaoui maoui (@gtfokiran) July 23, 2021

#JayZ on the new #Ye album… highlight of the day!!! — Daniel MendozaBCBA (@WhtIStheSCIENCE) July 23, 2021

Kanye's album launch event turned out to be a major success and also saw his estranged wife Kim Kardashian in attendance along with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

ALSO READ: Jay-Z recalls boycotting 1999 Grammys after the awards snubbed DMX; Shares a fond memory of the late rapper