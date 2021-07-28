Kanye West living inside Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium to work on his upcoming album Donda? FIND OUT

Kanye West has been busy working on his new album Donda for which he has reportedly been living inside an Atlanta Stadium! According to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative of the rapper, 44, has revealed his plans to live inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium amid working for the completion of his new studio album, which is scheduled to release on August 6 after getting postponed from July 23, its initial release date.

Speaking to the Associated Press, via The Hollywood Reporter, the representative has also notified that the situation has been kept under confidentiality because they were not allowed to interact on the matter. Earlier on Thursday, the songwriter held a listening party for his new album, after which he was also witnessed attending a soccer match in the weekend. As per reports, West’s new album has been named after his mother, Donda West who passed away due to plastic surgery complications in 2007.

The listening party had big names including Rick Ross, Khloé Kardashian, and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, who was there to support West along with their kids. However, as per The Hollywood Reporter, West hardly said anything about his new album while unveiling the same at the event.

Donda, West’s 10th album, is being released after a good gap in his career. Before Donda, the songwriter had released Jesus Is King, which won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Album.

The release of his new album was confirmed by him last year via a Twitter post. With colourful cover art and a possible tracklist, West had previously indicated that his project would release near about on similar dates as that of Taylor Swift’s Folklore, but unfortunately, his album’s release got postponed.

ALSO READ: Did Kanye West rap about ‘losing family’ and Kim Kardashian at Donda album's release?

Do you think Kanye West’s upcoming album Donda will be a success? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.