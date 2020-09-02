Kanye West looks back at the moment he wanted to abort North West; Reveals Kim Kardashian advised against it

In a recent interview, Kanye West opened up about his daughter North’s almost-abortion, his presidential rally and the importance of family. Scroll down for the details.

Kanye West sat down with Nick Cannon for the latest episode of his podcast Cannon's Class, and throughout the 44-minute conversation, the two discussed everything from the birth control pills to the meaning of accomplishments. The rapper also discussed his ongoing presidential campaign, the importance of family and one of the issues he's most passionate about: abortion.

In case you missed it, Kanye opened up about the topic at his first-ever presidential rally in North Charleston in July. He detailed a significant moment in his life when he and Kim Kardashian learned they were expecting their first child together, North West, and they both initially contemplated abortion before deciding against it in the end.

When asked about the importance of family during the chat with Nick, Kanye looked back at a past interview where he discussed his net worth and long term goals of being recognized as a billionaire by Bloomberg and Forbes, Kanye said: "The accomplishment was to be—to have that—and still be sensitive enough to cry at the idea of aborting my daughter."

"Like, I had a friend that said, 'You're not enjoying it.' Well, what's the 'it?' Because North doesn't read Forbes," he told Nick. "She just knows if daddy is home or not. If I'm away from two weeks, she'll be like 'Dad, I miss you.'" Kanye continued, "It's like, a family is just the key to the world, period—from our immediate family to our friends and family, our co-workers and family, our city and family, our state and family, our country and family, our world...the culture of humanity needs to be family. A culture of family. But the design of our cities, the design of our schools, there's a lot of things designed to not promote family; they're designed to create separation."

Kanye also spoke about his first-ever presidential rally in South Carolina, saying: "For anyone who wants to tear me down for crying, you realize that because of South Carolina, there are people who have decided to have a child? Because they connected. And if they were on the fence about it, they never saw anyone in my position take that position and say, 'Look at this. This is a 7-year-old right here. And she might have never made it here.'" He continued, "So when I talk to my father, my father made me apologize to him for bringing this up publicly. He also said that the abortion culture teaches people that a child isn't a real soul. And it was my wife that said, 'This is a soul.' And the scariest thing is, she had the pills—you know, you take these pills, you take them and the next morning the baby's gone—she had the pills in her hand."

