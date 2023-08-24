Kanye West looks ‘smitten and maybe even submissive’ with ‘wife’ Bianca Censori; Says a body language expert

According to Judi James, a body language specialist, Kanye West's interactions with Bianca Censori provide clues on their evolving relationship. James' findings hint to a "smitten and maybe even submissive" dynamic in their relationship, offering light on how Bianca appears to have had a significant impact on Kanye's personality.

A new perspective on Kanye West's demeanor

Judi James, a body language expert, delves into Kanye West's interactions with Bianca Censori. According to James' analysis, in conversation with The Mirror, Kanye's attitude has shifted significantly, implying that he is experiencing feelings of submission and affection for Bianca. This contrasts with his previous relationships, particularly his high-profile romance with Kim Kardashian.

ALSO READ: Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori has a bunch of sisters just like 'the Kardashians'; PICS Inside

Bianca Censori's transformative effect on Kanye West

James' observation focuses more on Kanye's actions when he is with Bianca. She observes a noticeable shift in his behavior, describing Kanye's behavior as "smitten and even slightly shy" around her. Bianca's presence seems to genuinely bring forth happiness in Kanye and even a hint of giddiness, this transformation is most noticeable, during social events. James concluded her analysis by highlighting the complexity of Kanye and Bianca's relationship. While certain postures and poses may align with Kanye's signature dominant image, his more relaxed and genuine body language with Bianca suggests a different dynamic. James speculates that Bianca's influence may extend to a level of submission and deep affection on Kanye's part, challenging preconceived notions about their relationship.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Kim Hates Pretty Girls': Insider reveals how Kanye West's ex-wife feels about Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship timeline

Kanye West's romance with Bianca Censori came into the public eye just two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian, taking everyone by surprise. Their journey from employees to romantic partners has been full of unanticipated turns. Beginning in November 2020, the two started working together at Kanye West's clothing line, Yeezy. When West's song "Censori Overload" was released in December 2022, it served as a subtle allusion to their developing romance and cemented their bond. They were first seen together in January 2023, and there were rumors of a covert wedding at the time. Time spent with West's daughter solidified their relationship even more. Their love story continued with travels abroad and the establishment of a new shared home, marking the exciting chapters that lie ahead.

ALSO READ: Is Kanye West trying to dictate new ‘wife’ Bianca Censori’s life by changing her look? Netizens say please get out of that toxic relationship’