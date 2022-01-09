Kanye West loves the ‘smile & attitude’ of his new ‘muse’ Julia Fox; Actress ‘flattered by the attention’

Days after news spread that Kanye West is romancing Julia Fox, now an insider is giving more details on their new relationship. According to the insider close to the Donda rapper, he sees the Uncut Gems actress “kind of like his muse.” "He loves her smile and attitude," the source told E! News. As for Fox, 31, the insider added "she is intrigued by Kanye. She is flattered by the attention and goes along with his ideas. This is why he likes her." Kanye, at the same time "isn't looking for anything serious," as "he is much into work projects right now. He has big visions for this year."

This report comes following Julia Fox’s confirmation that the two are dating. The actress wrote a self-penned Interview magazine article detailing the duo’s recent New York City date night. In her article, which also featured several PDA-heavy pictures of the two, Fox shared that the two met in Miami on New Year's Eve. She wrote: "It was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play."

After watching the play, the pair headed to dinner at Carbone, one of Fox’s “favourite restaurants." While at the restaurant, West did "an entire photoshoot" starring Fox at the eatery as per the actress’ recollection. "The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," she wrote.

After dinner, Fox shared how the rapper’s splurgy gesture left her "in shock." "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!" Fox concluded the article by raving about their chemistry and her plans for their future. "Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."

